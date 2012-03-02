New drum gear of the month: review round-up (March 2012)
Every month MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm, Future Music and Guitar Techniques - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
This is a collection of kits, percussion, accessories and more from Rhythm Magazine's gruelling testing process. First reviewed in Rhythm issue 200 and published on MusicRadar throughout February.
First up: a new starter set from Ludwig.
Ludwig Accent 100 Power Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Decent shells and hardware make this a solid starter package.
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ludwig Accent 100 Power Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 200)
Duende Pro Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
A superb value cajon in a market awash with mid-price and mouth-watering high end 'boutique' instruments.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Duende Pro Cajon
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 200)
Istanbul Agop Art20 Cymbal Set
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Istanbul's first stab at the budget B20 market offers quality and refinement.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Istanbul Agop Art20 Cymbal Set
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 200)
Ahead Armor stick and cymbal bags
MusicRadar’s verdict:
These bags may be soft, but they are plenty strong enough to offer protection to a considerable number of sticks and cymbals, even when handled by clumsy, disrespectful roadies.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ahead Armor stick and cymbal bags
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 200)
Duende Elite Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
A great value instrument that usefully fills a gap in the market.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Duende Elite Cajon
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 200)
Natal Walnut Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
Natal's already glowing reputation is guaranteed to be cemented with this well-appointed, excellent value kit. Expect more from this British brand!
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Natal Walnut Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 200)
Protection Racket drum cases
MusicRadar’s verdict:
We're confident of the ability of these cases to protect your kit.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Protection Racket drum cases
(Reviewed in Rhythm Magazine issue 200)
