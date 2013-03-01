New drum gear of the month: review round-up (March 2013)
Roland TD-4KP Portable kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This kit offers full portability (and is therefore incredibly easy to transport), with little compromise - it is also easily stowable, which will appeal to those not wishing to fill up their valuable space with drums - the rack design could well set a new trend."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 212)
SJC Custom Hybrid Drum Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With the truest shells and the silkiest bearing edges we have seen in a long while, SJC proves its commitment to quality. Shame custom American kits are so expensive to import."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 212)
Pearl Eliminator Demon Chain Drive
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The speed at which these pedals interpret each step is incredibly smooth, fast and accurate. Although we had previously played with the direct-link Demon a year or so ago, to us, the 'chain' seems to give a slightly more organic feel - a little less like attempting to connect to a machine. Impressive!"
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 212)
Ludwig Atlas Pro Hardware
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Some of the best hardware we've ever seen. The Pillar Clutch snare stand and hi-hat are innovative, the rest ingenious and functional. If it's good enough for Vinnie Colaiuta..."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 212)
Meinl Byzance Serpant Hi-hat & Vintage Trash Crashes
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Serpents Hats' innovative design makes them versatile and capable of different sounds and feels. While not being quite as inspired, the Trash Crashes also hit the spot."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 212)
Audio-Technica Drum Mics
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Whether recording or working in a live environment, these mics are suited to both. There are cheaper options available from Audio-Technica but these review models are worth the extra expenditure."
4 out of 5
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 212)