New drum gear of the month: review round-up (March 2013)

The electronic drum kit you can take on the bus

MusicRadar's monthly sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent gear reviews around.

In this gallery we've collected the latest reviews of cymbals, kits, electronic drums, percussion and other drum-related gubbins to have passed through their hallowed pages.

All the gear on show here was originally reviewed in Rhythm magazine issue 212.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"This kit offers full portability (and is therefore incredibly easy to transport), with little compromise - it is also easily stowable, which will appeal to those not wishing to fill up their valuable space with drums - the rack design could well set a new trend."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Roland TD-4KP Portable kit review

(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 212)

BUY: Roland TD-4KP Portable kit currently available from:

UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247

US: Sweetwater | Full Compass