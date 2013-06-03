New drum gear of the month: review round-up (June 2013)
MXL Essentials Drum Recording Kit
Every month Rhythm - the UK's best-selling drum magazine - publishes the finest independent drum gear reviews.
Here we've brought together all of the latest cymbals, kits, electronic drums, percussion and other drum-related gear to have passed through the magazines' pages in the last month.
All the equipment on show here was originally reviewed in Rhythm magazine issue 216, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This kit makes a great introduction to quality drum microphones."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MXL Essentials Drum Recording Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 215)
Premier One Series Snares
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"After a five-year hiatus Premier is back manufacturing on UK soil. Showcasing British craftsmanship of the highest order, the One snares encompass a virtually unlimited range of exotic woods."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Premier One Series Snares review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 215)
Truth Custom Drum Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This is a typical American custom kit, powerful sounding and comprising carefully worked Keller shells with generic hardware. Truth undertakes to build any sizes and finish you can dream up."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Truth Custom Drum Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 216)
Bullet & Kitch/Natal Double Kick
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Having experimented with the various settings during the review, the pedals remain set pretty much as they arrived - they feel amazingly natural underfoot and perform beautifully with little compromise on the dilemma of power versus speed."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Bullet & Kitch/Natal Double Kick review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 216)
Gear4Music WHD 14"x6.5" Steel Snare And Gigbag
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This might not be the most subtle of snares, but for less than £100 – including a gigbag! – it's a great little drum and is certainly worth checking out."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gear4Music WHD 14"x6.5" Steel Snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 216)
BUY: Gear4Music WHD 14"x6.5" Steel Snare currently available from:
UK: Gear4Music
Cymbal Doctor Home Pro Cymbal Cleaning Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Used judiciously, Cymbal Doctor is way more effective than anything else we have encountered."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cymbal Doctor Home Pro Cymbal Cleaning Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 216)
Meinl Marathon Series Timbales
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Unleash your inner Latin with these powerful steel shell timbales."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meinl Marathon Series Timbales review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 216)
BUY: Meinl Marathon Series Timbales currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
J. Leiva Percussion Zoco Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Leiva's Zoco is a high-quality, versatile addition to the cajon market, sounding impressive in all musical styles and represents unprecedented value for money."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: J. Leiva Percussion Zoco Cajon review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 216)
BUY: J. Leiva Percussion Zoco Cajon currently available from:
UK: DV247
Meinl RAPC Series Bongos
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Unleash your inner Latin with these powerful steel shell timbales and innovative plywood shell bongos. Marathon timbales and RAPC bongos are reasonably mid-priced with a good choice of attractive finishes."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meinl RAPC Series Bongos review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 216)
BUY: Meinl RAPC Series Bongos currently available from:
UK: Thomann