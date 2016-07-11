New drum gear of the month: review round-up (July 2016)
Roland EC-10 EL Cajon
June was another month of drum heaven here at MusicRadar, as we ran the rule over some beautiful gear.
Here, we look back at everything that was reviewed on the site during said month, starting with the intriguing EC-10 EL cajon from Roland.
MusicRadar's Verdict
"This opens up a whole new musical dimension and cajon experience. It represents a truly exciting development of an instrument – a rarity these days."
4 out of 5
Remo Powerstoke 77 Drum Head
MusicRadar's Verdict
"The head provides a brilliant stick response and sounds pleasing to the ears. The drum possesses the much sought-after snare sound with its balance of tone and overtone."
4 out of 5
Bill Sanders Mini, Snare and Brush Practice Pads
MusicRadar's Verdict
"Any of these products will ensure good neighbourly relations, keep the occupants of your own household blissful and we are sure will assist in your valuable practice routine."
4 out of 5
Liberty Richmond Drum Kit
MusicRadar's Verdict
"A perfect example of the beautifully crafted drums that we have come to expect from Liberty. The Richmond not only offers an abundance of tone but also a surprising amount of low-end."
4 out of 5
