New drum gear of the month: review round-up (July 2015)
Gear4Music DD400 kit
The Rhythm reviews team has once again been slaving over a hot kit to bring you another batch of quality write-ups on the latest cymbals, kits and drum-related gear.
All of the reviews in this gallery were published on the site last month and originally featured in Rhythm magazine - MusicRadar's venerable sister title. First up isGear4Music's DD400 kit...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It isn't all drums and roses but this kit will give any beginner a firm foothold into the world of drumming and it's great for practice too."
3 out of 5
Zildjian Project 391 Limited Edition cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A departure for Zildjian, a step up from the ZHTs, the professional level 391s are clean looking and sounding, more Euro-style cymbals which fill a gap in the Zildjian inventory."
3 out of 5
Gear4Music GD-7 Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This kit offers amazing value for money and is capable of producing a reasonably good sound. On the whole it's well built, but at this level compromises are inevitable."
3 out of 5
Amedia Kommagene Series cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Kommagenes occupy a well-defined slot in Amedia's vast array of cymbal choices. They combine an earthy, dark traditional flavour with a fresh and bright edginess that is most likeable."
4 out of 5
Evans Level 360 Reso 7 Heads
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"We're not convinced the Reso 7 is revolutionary, but it is still an excellent head achieving largely what is claimed."
4 out of 5
Sabian Big And Ugly Ride cymbals
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Don't be misled by the jokey name and bizarre finishes. Sabian has produced a stunning and intriguing set of high-end, provocative, challenging, complex, dark and great-to-play cymbals."
4 out of 5
Stagg Electronic Beat Tutor EBT-10
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The EBT-10 is good for a pre-gig warm up and comes with some useable practice routines. However, lacking dynamics and no sound from most stick strikes, the EBT-10 loses brownie points."
3 out of 5
