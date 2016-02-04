New drum gear of the month: review round-up (February 2016)

This month our drum team welcomed back a returning hero in the shape of the Yamaha Recording Custom, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Here we take a look back at all of the gear that originally appeared on the site in January. We start with the DW Collector's Pure Oak kit.

MusicRadar's Verdict:

”Like the majority of DW gear, we find the Pure Oak difficult to fault. This is a heavy kit in more ways than one. It has volume in abundance but also shows a wide dynamic range.”

4 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)

