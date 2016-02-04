New drum gear of the month: review round-up (February 2016)
DW Collector's Pure Oak
This month our drum team welcomed back a returning hero in the shape of the Yamaha Recording Custom, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Here we take a look back at all of the gear that originally appeared on the site in January. We start with the DW Collector's Pure Oak kit.
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”Like the majority of DW gear, we find the Pure Oak difficult to fault. This is a heavy kit in more ways than one. It has volume in abundance but also shows a wide dynamic range.”
4 out of 5
Paiste Rude The Reign Ride
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”There are few more deserving drummers for a signature line than Lombardo, and this ride hits as hard as the Slayer icon.”
4 out of 5
Latin Percussion Black Box Cajon
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”In comparison with the many budget boxes available, this instrument looks cool and feels great to play.”
3 out of 5
PDP Concept Bass Pedals
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”With a host of professional DW features, these direct drive pedals look great and are comfortable to play. Probably best suited to the mid-level player looking for an upgrade.”
4 out of 5
Yamaha Recording Custom
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”A masterful return from one of the most famous kits ever made.”
5 out of 5
Paiste Combo Hi-Hats
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”A signature set of hats befitting the great Stewart Copeland.”
4 out of 5
Zildjian L80 Cymbals
MusicRadar's Verdict:
”These are impressive for practice and do give an authentic cymbal feel.”
4 out of 5
