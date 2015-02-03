New drum gear of the month: review round-up (February 2015)
Forecast Drums Acrylic Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Acrylic kits may have been accused of having style over substance down the decades, but the Forecast kit (alongside other recent sonically superb set-ups), is turning the tide. And for the price there's no excuse not to give acrylic a try."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Forecast Drums Acrylic Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 237)
Performance Percussion PP Black Velvet Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It's good to see PP thinking out of the box with one of the more lavish finishes. However, comparing value with other budget kits (even its own PP300R), we think they may need to sharpen their pencil."
2 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Performance Percussion PP Black Velvet Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 237)
DW MFG MDD pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The only price to pay for the technical perfection offered by this pedal is the price itself, which is best learned when sitting down."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DW MFG MDD pedal review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 237)
Sakae 14" x 5 1⁄2" steel snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"As a brand, Sakae may be a recent arrival, but its decades of manufacturing excellence shine through in this snare."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sakae 14" x 5 1⁄2" steel snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 237)
Sakae 14" x 6 1⁄2" maple snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This snare is expertly made, full of original design features and sounds superb."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sakae 14" x 6 1⁄2" maple snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 237)
Finhol Auto Stomp Player & KickBox Mark III
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The KickBox is a modern take on the foot stomp, while the Auto Stomp provides a fuller backing. Here's to the one-man (or woman) band!"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Finhol Auto Stomp Player & KickBox Mark III review
Crush Drums Sublime AXM Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Crush has definitely got its own way of doing things and this kit has been designed from the ground up to have its own look and sound. As a package it feels complete and makes a competitively priced alternative to established brands."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Crush Drums Sublime AXM Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm issue 238)