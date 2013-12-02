New drum gear of the month: review round-up (December 2013)
Natal Classic Series Congas
Every month our sister publication Rhythm - the UK's best-selling drum magazine - reviews the latest drum, cymbal and percussion gear.
In this gallery we've gathered all of the cymbals, drum kits, electronic drums, percussion and any other drum gear reviews posted on MusicRadar throughout November.
All the equipment on show here was originally reviewed in Rhythm magazine issue 222, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team. First up, Natal's Classic Series Congas...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A welcome return for these much-loved fibreglass congas."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Natal Classic Series Congas review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 222)
Premier Nicko Sicko snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Using native sycamore instead of American maple is a refreshing change and overall this is a brilliantly built snare."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Premier Nicko Sicko snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 222)
Mapex Black Panther Widow Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Drums have to be special to join Mapex's Black Panther range and the Black Widow kit definitely fulfils the entry requirements."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mapex Black Panther Widow Kit review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 222)
Gibraltar G-Class Pedal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Gibraltar's G-Class pedal is an ambitious addition to the market. Its strong visual aesthetics are complemented by straightforward operation and a cracking performance."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gibraltar G-Class Pedal review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 222)
Natal Large Cajon
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A decent sized and deep sounding budget cajon."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Natal Large Cajon review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 222)
Meinl Laptop Table
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Meinl hasn't skimped on quality here, and that is reflected in its hefty price tag."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meinl Laptop Table review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 222)
Premier Aces High snare
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The Aces High is superbly hand-built in the UK with exceptional attention to detail."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Premier Aces High snare review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 222)
Natal NSTC Cowbells
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Two clean toned, good looking cowbells."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Natal NSTC Cowbells review
(Reviewed in Rhythm 222)