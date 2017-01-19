NAMM 2017: Zildjian's genre boxsets and K Custom Special Dry family revealed
Zildjian rock, country, worship and gospel genre boxsets
NAMM 2017: Zildjian has chosen NAMM to unveil a few choice new ranges, most notably four new 'genre boxsets' for rock, country, worship and gospel players.
Alongside these will be new additions to its K Custom family, in the highly desirable shape of the new Special Dry collection, and some all-new sticks, including signature outings for Josh Dun and Thomas Pridgen.
Zildjian Genre boxsets press release
The Avedis Zildjian Company is excited to announce four new music genre based cymbal sets to help drummers find the ideal sound characteristics for playing Rock, Country, Gospel and Worship styles of music.
The Zildjian Rock Pack is an explosive collection of the iconic “A Zildjian” cymbals that are part of the world’s most popular and versatile cymbal series. Each bright, crisp, and full bodied cymbal was hand selected to deliver the look, sound and feel that rock drummers need to cut through and project across the stage or in the studio. This is the definitive Rock cymbal set from the brand that holds a unique place in Rock n’ Roll history.
The road to Nashville starts with the Zildjian Country Pack. This unique collection features the legendary “K Zildjian” cymbals that capture the right tone, volume and sustain for Country music played around the world. Each cymbal is dry, dark and expressive, and the larger sizes deliver volume and projection in any environment. This pack was inspired by many of today’s top country drummers like Kent Slucher (Luke Bryan), Chris Fryar (Zac Brown Band), and Sean Fuller (Florida Georgia Line).
The Zildjian Worship Pack helps the church-based drummer lay the foundation for his/her worship team. This warm and complex collection features the innovative “K Custom” range, that are both powerful and vibrant, yet dark and gentle. All of the cymbals in this pack come together to deliver the proper tones and warm sounds to perfectly capture the spirit of Worship music and work in harmony with other instruments.
The rhythmic tones and strong vocals of Gospel music need a bright, cutting sound that is both shimmering and able to be heard. The Zildjian Gospel Pack features a handpicked selection of Zildjian “A Custom” cymbals that have just the right amount of brightness and sweetness that Gospel music demands. This set is ideal for drummers inspired by a higher power.
All cymbals in these new packs were proudly made in Norwell, Massachusetts at the only USA-based cymbal factory.
A0801R Rock Pack includes:
- 14” A Mastersound Hats
- 17” A Medium Thin Crash
- 19” A Medium Thin Crash
- 20” A Ping Ride
KC0801W Worship Pack includes:
- 14” K Custom Dark Hi Hats
- 16” K Custom Fast Crash
- 18” K Custom Fast Crash
- 20” K Custom Medium Ride
K0801C Country Pack includes:
- 15” K Light Hi Hats
- 17” K Dark Thin Crash
- 19” K Dark Thin Crash
- 20” K Crash Ride
AC0801G Gospel Pack includes:
- 14” A Custom Mastersound Hi Hats
- 17” A Custom Fast Crash
- 18” A Custom EFX
- 21” A Custom Anniversary Ride
K Custom Special Dry collection
K Custom Special Dry collection press release
The Avedis Zildjian Company is excited to introduce the new K Custom Special Dry collection at the 2017 Winter NAMM Show. This new cymbal voice is an extension of its world renowned K Custom family of cymbals, remastered for today’s modern musical styles.
These raw and earthy cymbals deliver a dry, funky sound with lots of dirt for a unique expression of personality. An innovative three step hammering process, distinctive shape and extra thin weight give the cymbals a fast attack, while shutting down quickly with just enough sustain. This sound, combined with the dark, dirty appearance make the new K Custom Special Dry exactly what today’s drummers and percussionists are looking for.
“The dry and dirty sound is something we have been looking to expand upon since the original introduction of the Special Dry models over a decade ago. However, we wanted to ensure the remastered collection featured the right sizes, styles and sounds to truly stand out across the industry,” said Paul Francis, Zildjian’s Director of R&D.
There are 15 models available in this collection, from 10” Splashes to 23” Rides. Some highlights of this collection are the larger size Crashes (up to 22”) which allow drummers to experience louder volume with trashy overtones. A dynamic 14” FX HiHat Top (sold only as a top) with a unique hole pattern emulates a “filtered” sound coveted by many of todays’ drummers and music producers. The Trash Crashes and Trash China create a unique white noise sound that projects through any live performance, making them the perfect cymbals for accents.
Each of the K Custom Special Dry cymbals were made from Zildjian’s legendary 80/20 bronze secret alloy at the only USA based cymbal factory in Norwell, MA.
Sizes & Styles available:
- 10" K Custom Special Dry Splash
- 13" K Custom Special Dry HiHat Pair
- 14" K Custom Special Dry HiHat Pair
- 14' K Custom Special Dry FX HiHat Top
- 15" K Custom Special Dry HiHat Pair
- 16" K Custom Special Dry Crash
- 17" K Custom Special Dry Trash Crash
- 18" K Custom Special Dry Crash
- 18" K Custom Special Dry Trash China
- 19" K Custom Special Dry Crash
- 20" K Custom Special Dry Crash
- 21" K Custom Special Dry Ride
- 21" K Custom Special Dry Trash Crash
- 22" K Custom Special Dry Crash
- 23" K Custom Special Dry Ride
Josh Dun and Thomas Pridgen Artist Series, and 9 Gauge sticks
Zildjian drumsticks press release
The Avedis Zildjian Company is excited to announce three new drumstick models for 2017 including two new Artist Series sticks reflecting the musical requirements of Josh Dun and Thomas Pridgen, and the 9 Gauge stick, an extension of the popular Gauge series.
Breaking onto the scene in 2015 with the release of their fourth album, “Blurryface”, Josh Dun and Twenty One Pilots have cultivated a genre-blending sound that defies classification. They are the first alternative act to have two concurrent top ten singles in the United States. Still white hot from their successful 2016 world tour, the band is poised to hit the road again in 2017. As a founding member of the duo, Josh Dun has quickly made waves in the drumming world for his unique and aggressive style.
The Josh Dun Artist Series stick is built to stand up to the aggressive grooves that drive Twenty One Pilots. It features a beefed up 5A shaft with extra length for more reach and effortless velocity. Its medium taper keeps everything in balance and the oval tip creates a surface area ideal for punchy drums and bright cymbals. On this eye catching red stick is a reproduction of Josh’s signature and Twenty One Pilots’ Skeleton Clique “Alien Josh” logo.
A drummer without equal, Thomas Pridgen has a huge personality and style all his own. Six short years after winning the Guitar Center Drum-Off at the age of 9, Thomas became the youngest musician to receive a 4-year scholarship to Berklee College of Music. Throughout his still rapidly growing career, Thomas has worked with artists including The Mars Volta, Christian Scott, Keyshia Cole, The Memorials, Thundercat, Wicked Evolution and Suicidal Tendencies.
The Thomas Pridgen Artist Series stick is bold and aggressive by design. Its extra length combined with a short taper pushes more weight to the front of the stick, allowing the diameter to stay in the sweet spot between the 5A and 5B. A large oval tip translates all that power into fat sound on the drums and plenty of volume from the cymbals. This natural color stick features Thomas’ cartoon character logo.
The new 9 Gauge stick provides an exciting center point to Zildjian’s popular Gauge series. Clocking in at .563 – the world’s most widely played stick diameter – the 9 Gauge sits in an ideal comfort zone for most drummers and is an extremely well-balanced stick, capable of producing an exceptional cymbal sound.
All Gauge models (6, 8, 10, and 12 Gauge) proportionately feature the finely-tuned properties of the 9 Gauge and Zildjian’s new Fusion tip shape that combines elements of an acorn and a round tip for bright, focused cymbal sounds.
All Zildjian Drumsticks are proudly made in Newport, Maine, USA.