NAMM 2015: New 16" bass drum head size from Evans
NAMM 2015: 16” bass drums are becoming more commonplace for drummers looking for a compact, portable kit, or simply a different sound. Evans has answered this cool new trend by extending its most popular lines - EMAD, G1, EQ3 and EQ4 – to include 16” heads for bass drum.
They will be available in both tom and bass drum hoop versions.
Evans Reso 7 drum heads
Often forgotten, the resonant head actual has a huge effect on the sound of a drum. Introducing Evans' new Reso 7 head to help change that. Evans says: “For too long, drummers have been conditioned to believe that the control of resonance and sustain from a drum stems from the batter head, when really it’s the resonant (or bottom) head that is responsible for this aspect of sound. By using a thinner resonant head, one can achieve similar tone to a thicker head but with a faster decay (or shorter sustain). The Reso 7 is a 7mil coated resonant head featuring a unique 7mil film that provides a full tone without uncontrollable sustain.