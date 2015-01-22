NAMM 2015: Meinl announces new Byzance and HCS cymbals

The Nuance and Symmetry cymbals have been designed in conjunction with renowned band leader and Berklee College professor Ralph Peterson. They comes in 21” Nuance and 22” Symmetry flavors.

According to Meinl: "The 21“ has the same qualities as the 22“ in a slightly higher pitch with a bit more spread. It also has six rivets which are placed one inch apart on one side of the cymbal. You can havethe option of more of less of a rivets sound when riding on the cymbal. Both cymbals have an extremely bowed profile as well as a large hand hammered bell which can cut through any level of sound and have a complex tone."