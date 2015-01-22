NAMM 2015: Meinl announces new Byzance and HCS cymbals
Meinl Byzance Big Apple Dark ride
NAMM 2015:Coming hot on the heels of the popular Big Apple ride, this dark version comes in at 22” and packs a full-bodied ping. In common with its big brother, the cymbal features a tiny bell but a far darker finish, which helps deliver a complex character and set of sonic characteristics.
Meinl Byzance Dual Crash
Originally launched by Meinl online, the overwhelmingly positive information the Extra Dry Dual range has received has led to it being given a full release. Made up of 14” hats, 18” crash and 20”/22” crash ride, the series have a thick, dry-finish centre perfect for riding and a thin, brilliant-finish edge ideal for crashing.
Meinl Byzance Dual Crash Ride
Meinl Byzance Dual Hi Hat
And here's the 14" hi hats!
Meinl Extra Dry Medium Thin Hi Hat
With its unlathed finish and extensive hand hammering, this new15" hihat devliers a warm and slightly trashy sound while still being articulate. It‘s sensitive enought to not over-power the mix.
Meinl Byzance Nuance Ride
The Nuance and Symmetry cymbals have been designed in conjunction with renowned band leader and Berklee College professor Ralph Peterson. They comes in 21” Nuance and 22” Symmetry flavors.
According to Meinl: "The 21“ has the same qualities as the 22“ in a slightly higher pitch with a bit more spread. It also has six rivets which are placed one inch apart on one side of the cymbal. You can havethe option of more of less of a rivets sound when riding on the cymbal. Both cymbals have an extremely bowed profile as well as a large hand hammered bell which can cut through any level of sound and have a complex tone."
Meinl Byzance Symmetry Ride
Meinl Byzance Traditional Flat Ride
Meinl has unveiled a clutch of new metals for its jazz Traditional range. The company says: "The new Byzance Jazz Tradition cymbals are a sound expansion to already existing models. Feedback from our artists- and customers encouraged us to release these new models."
Meinl Byzance Traditional Hi Hat
Meinl HCS Trash Stack
Equipped with holes boosting trashiness and bite, these two newunique trash stacks deliver a fast and aggressive stack sound with a short sustain. They're available in 14" and 16".
NAMM 2015 coverage in association with Andertons Music Co.