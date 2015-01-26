NAMM 2015: 24 coolest drum finishes of NAMM
Truth South Park
NAMM 2015: If you want to see all manner of drum finishes - from refined and classic to downright bonkers - when NAMM is the place to be. Luckily, we've just got back from the 2015 show, so we're able to share some of our favourite finishes from the show.
Up first is this South Park snare from the guys at Truth.
Truth
Another beauty from Truth, albeit a little less off-the-wall than the South Park snare.
Tama
Tama unveiled this classy new finish to the Starclassic line. Meet the Starclassic Performer in Molten Brown Burst.
Sonor
A mouth watering white pearl finish from Sonor's stunning new Vintage series.
Q Drum Co
Another year of growth for Q saw stunners like this produced by the LA firm.
DW
Here's a fun fact for you - the markings you can see peppering this lush DW finish is created by a reaction from the tree when a certain worm burrows its way into the wood. Crazy.
Premier
Premier's Modern Classic range expanded at NAMM 2015, with the new Live line available in classy red, white and blue sparkles.
Pearl Fiberglass
Pearl's new (or very old, if we're being pedantic given that they were first introduced decades ago) fiberglass/wood kits looked superb, as you can see here.
Ludwig
If we're talking show-stopping drums, you can't really beat a Ludwig Vistalite, can you?
Gretsch Renown Walnut
A gorgeous new walnut finish from Gretsch's retro Renown range.
Craviotto
It almost goes without saying that Craviotto's stand was blessed with some sublime finishes.
Brady
Brady Drums are another company that bring the sexiest of drums year after year.
RBH
An off-the-wall offering from RBH.
Gaai
More fantastic Japanese craftsmanship from Gaai.
Liberty
Britain was well represented at the show, and their were few drums more eye-catching than this from Liberty.
Peace
A space-y orange finish from Peace.
Pork Pie
Classic Pork Pie. There was even a drum stool to match this fancy finish.
Sleishman
It was great to see Sleishman at NAMM this year, especially when the iconic company is still making kits like this.
Spaun/Paiste
An interesting mash-up from Paiste and Spaun.
Stone Custom
We've never seen the Mona Lisa quite like this before...
Trick
A stunning green sparkle from Trick.
DW Jazz
DW's Jazz series added a slew of new finishes, including this belter.
Dixon
A good old sparkle from Dixon.
SJC
Yes, the kit looks nice enough, but just check out the Edward Scissorhands snare tucked away at the back.