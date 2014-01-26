NAMM 2014: Yamaha Drums stand in pictures
Yamaha Absolute Hybrid
NAMM 2014: 2014 has kicked off with a major statement of intent from Yamaha.
And here's the proof - the brand spanking new Absolute Hybrid Maple kit. This African wenge and North American maple kit is packed with a ton of new features and looks to be the ace up Yamaha's sleeve.
Absolute(ly Fabulous)
Yamaha Stage Custom
Yamaha has also got under the hood and given the Stage Custom a right old tweaking.
The all-new Stage Custom features rounded bearing edges, thicker plies, new lugs and a whole lot more.
Dave Weckl Signature
And finally, Dave Weckl gets these sexy new signature snare drums. They're available in 13"x5" six-ply maple and 14"x5.5" black nickel brass models.