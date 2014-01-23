NAMM 2014: Sabian Cymbal Vote winners revealed
NAMM 2014: Throughout September and October, drummers from around the world have been voting to ensure their favourite cymbals made the final podium for the 2014 Cymbal Vote campaign. The wait is over and we can now reveal who the 2014 winners are!
The new Sabian quartet hitting stores this year are the AAX Iso crash, AAX Freq hats, AAX X-Plosion ride and the AA Raw Bell crash. Read on to find out more about the winners.
From the press release:
First up is the AAX Iso crash. Delivering the sizzle of a thin crash with the strength, volume and projection of a medium-thin, the AAX Iso Crash features holes drilled around the bell to provide pure, clean bell tone. This is also what makes it sound lighter than it is. Available in 16", 18" and 20" models.
Sabian AAX Freq hats
The success of last year’s Freq Crash prompted Sabian to apply the same exclusive dual-lathing process on a set of hi-hats.
The results were brilliant! A raw bell and unique lathing serve to gate the attack, resulting in this crispy pair of 14" AAX Freq hats that never get out of control.
20" AAX X-Plosion ride
Sabian’s award-winning and best-selling X-Plosion family finally gets a ride cymbal with the addition of the 20" AAX X-Plosion ride.
A large raw bell turns up the crash-ability factor, and combined with X-Plosion sustain-boost, adds up to a cymbal that’s equally at home performing light ride or heavy crash duty.
AA Raw Bell crash
Last, the AA Raw Bell crash – a classic thin model – is strong, cutting and intense.
Extremely well designed for high-volume performance, not only is it built AA tough, it’s also a very musical crash with quick, even response. Available in 16", 18" and 20" models.
For full descriptions and video of the 4 winning cymbal models, please visit www.CymbalVote.com.