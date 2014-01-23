NAMM 2014: Sabian Cymbal Vote winners revealed

NAMM 2014: Throughout September and October, drummers from around the world have been voting to ensure their favourite cymbals made the final podium for the 2014 Cymbal Vote campaign. The wait is over and we can now reveal who the 2014 winners are!

The new Sabian quartet hitting stores this year are the AAX Iso crash, AAX Freq hats, AAX X-Plosion ride and the AA Raw Bell crash. Read on to find out more about the winners.

From the press release:

First up is the AAX Iso crash. Delivering the sizzle of a thin crash with the strength, volume and projection of a medium-thin, the AAX Iso Crash features holes drilled around the bell to provide pure, clean bell tone. This is also what makes it sound lighter than it is. Available in 16", 18" and 20" models.