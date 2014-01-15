NAMM 2014: Roland unveils TM-2 Trigger Module

NAMM 2014: Roland has unveiled the new TM-2 Trigger Module, a lightweight and portable unit for adding electronic sounds to an acoustic setup.

The TM-2 is battery powered, comes loaded with over 100 sounds and can be loaded with WAV sounds via SD card.

Check out the press release below for full info. The TM-2 is due to retail for £195, international prices and shipping dates are yet to be revealed.

Roland TM-2 press release

You've come a long way with shells and skins. But now, with every session and song demanding a different vibe, you're starting to realise there are some sounds that acoustic drums can't deliver.

The good news: there's no need to ditch your beloved kit or dig deep for a full electronic setup. The Roland TM-2 Trigger Module brings the two worlds together, attaching instantly to your acoustic kit and fusing all the features of electronic percussion into your performance.

Technophobes relax: the Roland TM-2 Trigger Module isn't here to mess with the feel or ruin the raw tone you love about your acoustic kit. Battery-powered, compact and easy to attach, it's a silent partner until you're ready to get creative.

A massive choice of pro kit sounds and studio-quality multi-FX come ready-to-play in the TM-2, and it's easy to blend these digital drum sounds with the 'raw' tone of your acoustic kit for truly personalised tones - triggered with one hit of your stick.

Plus, with the option of loading in your own custom WAV sounds, loops, samples and backing tracks via SDHC card, alongside twin inputs to support Roland pads and triggers like the BT-1, KT-10 and RT-10 series, the TM-2 is the fastest and most flexible way for acoustic drummers to harness electronic features and create a hybrid kit.