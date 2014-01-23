NAMM 2014: New Meinl percussion gear

NAMM 2014: Meinl’s Sea Drums create the soothing sounds of the surf, with a great new feature: Meinl have sealed the little steel balls between two drum heads, one synthetic and the other natural goatskin. This means you can choose between two completely different timbres within the same drum. A sealable filling port allows you to control the amount of steel balls inside. Sea drums are 16”x2¾”.