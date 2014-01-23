NAMM 2014: New Meinl percussion gear
CAJON BACKPACK
NAMM 2014: Meinl Percussion’s Cajon Backpack Pro is the perfect solution for transporting these valuable instruments. Its heavy duty nylon outside walls store it securely and prevents damage. Sizes are 12" W x 20 1/2" H x 12" D.
CASTANET MACHINE
NAMM 2014: Meinl traditional style Rosewood Castanets deliver full and cutting resonance.Mounted on a special compact wooden base, players have the option of going for fast, complex and staccato rhythmic patterns with these instruments.Each castanet is separately adjustable for desired fit on the playing surface.
COWBELL BEATERS
NAMM 2014: Looking rather like small baseball bats, Meinl’s cowbell beaters are made from rubber wood and have a ribbed grip. Available in regular and pro for more sound options.
Foot Shaker
NAMM 2014: Equip your feet with Meinl’s Foot Shaker. This is a hands-free instrument that delivers a precise, cutting shaker effect to go with any beat and set up. The shaker is placed at an angle on the strap to produce a short, controlled sound that can accompany music for drummers and percussionists alike.
Sea Drum
NAMM 2014: Meinl’s Sea Drums create the soothing sounds of the surf, with a great new feature: Meinl have sealed the little steel balls between two drum heads, one synthetic and the other natural goatskin. This means you can choose between two completely different timbres within the same drum. A sealable filling port allows you to control the amount of steel balls inside. Sea drums are 16”x2¾”.
Techno Shakers
NAMM 2014: Meinl’s Techno Shakers come in a set of two and deliver cutting sounds with precise control. Made with a rubber wood body and a special plastic top for extra sharp sounds. Simply altering the tension of your fingers on the top allows these shakers to change pitch, adding a unique sonic spectrum to your playing.