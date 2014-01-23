NAMM 2014: Alesis drum gear
Samplepad Pro
NAMM 2014: The tech-savvy types at Alesis have unveiled the firm's plans for drum gear over the coming year with new products including the Samplepad Pro, Sample Rack, Pro-X hi-hat, DRP100 headphones and Transactive 400 drum amp.
Have a look through the gallery to view all the new gear, kicking off with the Samplepad Pro (below, and pictured above).
Percussion Pad With Onboard Sound Storage
- Play onboard sounds or load your own via the SD card slot
- 10 ready-to-play kits with over 200 drum and cymbal sounds
- 8 two-shot, isolated rubber pads with active blue LED illumination
- Two additional pad inputs, plus kick and hi-hat trigger/switch inputs
- Save sounds on SD card (up to 20 Kits), accessible via USB
- LCD display and software utility for complete control
- 1/4" stereo outputs (L, R); 1/4" headphone output
- 1/8" stereo aux input with level control; MIDI In & Out
Sample Rack
Play onboard sounds or load your own via the SD card slot
- 10 ready-to-play kits with over 200 drum and cymbal sounds
- Efficient single rackspace (1U) design
- 8 trigger inputs plus true kick and hi-hat inputs
- Save sounds on SD card (up to 20 Kits), accessible via USB
- LCD display and software utility for complete control
- 1/4" stereo outputs (L, R); 1/4" headphone output
- 1/8" stereo aux input with level control; MIDI In & Out
Pro-X hi-hat
- 12” single-zone top and bottom cymbals
- Authentic hi-hat playability and feel
- Create open, half-open, closed, chick, and splash sounds
- Compatible with any standard hi-hat stand
- Includes top cymbal, bottom cymbal, clutch, and position sensor
- Patent pending technology
DRP100
- Created and voiced for electronic drum monitoring
- Over-ear design provides extreme isolation and comfort
- Sweat-proof silicone headband for fit flexibility and stability while performing
- Powerful 40mm full range drivers
- Rear mounted universal 1/8” TRS cable jack
- Cable with 1/4” adapter included
Transactive 400
- 200 Watts continuous power, 400 Watts peak power
- Handles the high-transients of electronic drums with ease
- Angled baffle and bass porting provide excellent projection
- Stereo 1/4" and RCA inputs; stereo 1/4" outputs
- Stereo link output (1/4") with left/right/stereo selector