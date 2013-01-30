NAMM 2013 VIDEO: Yamaha's new Live Custom drum set

NAMM 2013: Yamaha occupied their own wing on the NAMM show floor this year, with much attention being paid to the company's new Live Custom drum set.

The Live Custom Series replaces Yamaha's Oak Custom Series, and it's the first acoustic drum set to be made at the company's factory in China. The Live Custom shells are made 1.2mm oak plies and are 10 percent thicker than those used on the Oak Custom drums.

Yamaha Product Manager of Acoustic Drums Jim Haler gave us a detailed look at the Live Custom kit, plus a smaller version (perfect for gigging drummers with smaller vehicles) in the video above.