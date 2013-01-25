NAMM 2013: In Pictures: Drum Workshop
NAMM 2013: DW have been busy boys and girls this year, as we have yet more new gear from them to show you. Yes, it turns out they have plenty more besides this little lot. Up first, we have the Design range.
The Design drums have DW's mini turret lugs, MAG throw-off, STM mount. They also have horizontal outer veneers and VLT shells. The range aims to bring DW style at a refreshingly low price point.
We also got a glimpse at the bass drum boosting Moon Mic - keep an eye out for more on this as and when we get it. Head to www.dwdrums.com for more details.