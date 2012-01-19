NAMM 2012: Roland announces TD-30KV and TD-30K V-Pro series V-Drums

Image 1 of 4 Roland TD-30K Image 2 of 4 Roland TD-30KV Image 3 of 4 Roland TD-30 module Image 4 of 4 Roland TD-30 module back

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Roland is pleased to announce the TD-30KV and TD-30K V-Pro Series V-Drums, the new flagship electronic drum set s in its industry-leading lineup of V-Drums electronic percussion.

Featuring SuperNATURAL sounds with Behaviour Modelling technology, improved V-Hi-Hat and V-Pads, and many more enhancements, the TD-30KV and TD-30K kits offer serious players the ultimate V-Drums experience for stage, studio, and beyond.

V-Drums have long been recognised as the world's most natural playing and expressive electronic drums, thanks to patented mesh-head pads, advanced triggering, and a sound engine driven by Roland's COSM modelling technology.

Now, the TD-30KV and TD-30K kits add in SuperNATURAL sounds and advanced Behaviour Modelling resulting in an instrument that reacts and responds to all the subtleties, nuances and dynamics of a drummer's technique.

First developed for Roland's synthesizers and pianos, these leading-edge technologies deliver a quantum leap in realism in both sound and expression for digitally emulating drums, percussion, and other traditional instruments.

At the core of the TD-30KV and TD-30K kits is the TD-30 module. It's loaded with brand-new sounds produced by the SuperNATURAL engine and Behaviour Modelling, including an ultra-realistic ambience feature that emulates overhead mics and room sounds.

There are 1,100 instruments and 100 drum kits onboard the TD-30 and they are all user-programmable for creating customised settings and kits.

The TD-30 features the familiar, intuitive V-Drums V-Edit interface, and includes metallic parts on the panel to enhance visibility in low lighting. The rear panel is stocked with trigger inputs for the pads, along with multiple audio outputs and MIDI I/O. Two different USB ports allow users to play audio files from convenient flash media, as well as connect directly to computers for MIDI over USB.

Designed as the ultimate V-Drums stage kit, the TD-30KV offers unprecedented playability with enhanced pads and cymbals, as well as a striking onstage presence with new Black Chrome shell wraps.

The snare and four tom V-Pads (PD-128S-BC; PD-128-BC x 2; and PD-108-BC x 2) feature updated rim sensors for ultra-accurate dynamics detection and rim shot depth, while a new V-Hi-Hat (VH-13-MG) brings high-resolution sensing for improved playability. The VH-13-MG, along with the CY-14C-MG and CY-15R-SV V-Cymbals, come in an attractive new metallic grey finish. Rounding out the TD-30KV is the KD-140-BC V-Kick and MDS-25 chrome-finish drum rack.

Equipped with standard pad components, the TD-30K gives drummers a pro-level recording set with the expressiveness of the new TD-30 sound module. The kit's three toms feature the new PDX-100 V-Pad, which offers a 10-inch mesh head with a shiny metal hoop, vertical and horizontal mounting options, and a lightweight yet durable design.

Other components include the KD-120BK V-Kick, PD-125BK V-Pad for the snare, VH-11 V-Hi-Hat, CY-12C, CY-13R, and CY-15R V-Cymbals and the new MDS-12V drum rack, which includes an internal cable management system for a clean, professional look.

The TD-30KV and TD-30K V-Pro Series V-Drums will be available in April 2012.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Roland.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter

Stay tuned to MusicRadar.com's dedicated NAMM 2012 hub for more info and other highlights from the show.