NAMM 2012: Nord Drum photos and info released

Image 1 of 4 The Nord Drum: synthetic beats are its forte. Click the image for more photos. Clavia Nord Drum

Image 2 of 4 Nord Drum top

Image 3 of 4 Nord Drum electronic kit

Image 4 of 4 Nord Drum acoustic kit



NAMM 2012: We thought we were going to have to wait until Thursday to get a look at the new Nord Drum, but photos and official information have already been released by Clavia's UK distributor Sound Technology.

It turns out that this is a 4-channel virtual analogue drum synth that's been created in collaboration with Bruniusson & Berg. There are no samples involved; the pitch is that you can "create classic retro-futuristic percussion with analogue waveforms or use the harmonically complex waveforms together with different colours of noise for results that both sound and respond stunningly organic".

One thing worth noting is that the Nord Drum has been designed very much with performance in mind, and to this end it features four high-sensitivity inputs and MIDI that enables you to play the Nord Drum with a wide range of electronic drum pads, acoustic drum triggers and MIDI pads/sequencers.

We'll have more, including a video, once the NAMM show is up and running, but we can tell you right now that Nord Drum will ship in the UK in March 2012 with an estimated selling price of £399.

Here's the info we have so far…

Clavia Nord Drum information

The Nord Drum is a revolutionary 4-channel drum synthesizer that is the result of a creative collaboration between Clavia and drum/music technology enthusiasts Bruniusson & Berg. With an amazingly vast sonic palette and an astounding level of playability it is guaranteed to change your perception of what's possible with synthetic, sample-free percussion.

The Nord Drum lets you create classic retro-futuristic percussion with analogue waveforms or use the harmonically complex waveforms together with different colours of noise for results that both sound and respond stunningly organic.

The Nord Drum is designed with the performing musician in mind and its extreme dynamic range and super-fast triggering add to the feeling of playing a real instrument.

4 high-sensitivity inputs and MIDI lets you play the Nord Drum with a wide range of Electronic Drum Pads, Acoustic Drum Triggers and MIDI-pads/Sequencers for easy integration into any existing drum-kit or the starting point for something completely new…

The Nord Drum will be shown at the AM&S Nord Booth #6464 at NAMM Show 2012.

Nord Drum will ship in the UK in March 2012 with an estimated selling price of £399 RRP inc VAT.

Videos and sound demos will be available at norddrum.com from January 19th!

Stay tuned to MusicRadar.com's dedicated NAMM 2012 hub for more info and other highlights from the show.