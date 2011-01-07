NAMM 2011: Paiste Professional Cymbalbag Trolley unveiled

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: The renowned Swiss cymbal maker Paiste introduces the new 22" Professional Cymbalbag Trolley.

Reliable protection is of utmost importance for the transport of your cymbals. That is why Paiste-Endorsees trust the road-tested Professional Cymbal Bags when touring the world.

This popular bag is now available in a trolley-version. Like with a regular luggage case the bag features an adjustable handle. The durable wheels ensure a very comfortable transport should the bag be heavily packed.

Fully adjustable heavy padded rucksack straps and a solid handle provide an ultimate travel flexibility of this two-way zipper bag. The inside of the 22" Trolley Bag features five cymbal dividers. An outer compartment provides space for Hi-Hats or smaller Cymbals.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Paiste Cymbals

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter