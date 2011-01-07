NAMM 2011: Paiste Alpha Swiss Crashes announced

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: The renowned Swiss cymbal maker Paiste announces the introduction of the Alpha Swiss Crashes.

The 18" Alpha Thin Swiss Crash with its circular holes is a visual stunner. Sound-wise it is a remarkable novelty in the Paiste program. Its explosive, forceful, trashy and mysterious sound enriches every cymbal set with exciting new sound colors. Due to the special placement and sizes of the holes the Swiss Crash fades out quite fast and balanced.

Paiste PST X 2018 additions

Another level of power is provided by the 18" Alpha Medium Swiss Crash. It is slightly heavier when compared to the Thin Swiss Crash but nevertheless responds very quickly and delivers a trashy effect sound with more overtones and body. Hence it is especially effective in medium to loud musical applications.

The new Swiss Crashes provide attractively priced, unique sounds for drummers and percussionists that want to spruce up their sound with special accents.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Paiste Cymbals

