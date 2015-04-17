Musikmesse 2015: Natal launches Arcadia drum kit

MUSIKMESSE 2015: British drum company Natal have launched a brand new drum kit aimed at the entry-level drummer market. The Arcadia five-piece drum kit comes in two shell options: either 100 percent birch or a poplar/birch mix. There are three configurations that Natal calls UFX, Trad Jazz, US Rock 24. The badges proudly declare its British design.

The set-up boasts some great features that have been borrowed from kits further up the Natal line, including the Pro Series double tom mount with Aluminium ball, meaning tom adjustment and placement is smooth, reliable and sturdy. This is paired with the NRM2 tom mount bracket.

Lugs are a low mass version of Natal's original and distinctive sun logo lug.

There will be wrap and lacquer finishes available, with the option of black shell hardware too. A full hardware pack is also included with the kit.

Natal tells us to expect the kit around mid-summer.