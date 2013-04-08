Musikmesse 2013: Paiste unveils Signature Precision

MUSIKMESSE 2013: The Musikmesse show is just around the corner and the announcements have started already, with Paiste showing its hand by unveiling the Signature Precision range.

Made using Paiste's Signature allow, the cymbals have been created to offer top level metals and an affordable price point.

Erik Paiste, the company's CEO, explains: "The goal for the Signature 'Precision' was to create a more affordable Signature sound. We specifically researched and designed the manufacturing process to achieve that goal. Part of the success of this project is the incredible sound potency that already exists within the Signature Alloy."

