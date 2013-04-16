Musikmesse 2013: 11 cool drum kits from the show
MUSIKMESSE 2013: While over at this year's Musikmesse show we spotted all manner of drum kits, so we thought we'd share a few with you right here.
Tama STAR
After our recent five-star review of these beauties, we shouldn't need to say much to convince you that Tama's STAR drums are absolutely gorgeous. This antique white finish looked just as stunning as the two examples we were lucky enough to get our grabby mitts on last month.
Mapex Saturn
Another big company with a new high-end addition to their books is Mapex. Here's the brand new Saturn range, and this is another that we caught wait to get our hands on.
Peace
Bone
And they weren't the only ones, check this eye-catching look from Slovenian company Bone.
Premier
Here's a glimpse of Craig Blundell's custom-made Premier ONE series kit. Keep your eyes on this very site for much more of this monster.
LB Drums
At last year's show we were alerted to the work of Swiss company LB Drums, and we were pleased to see plenty more gorgeous drums on their stand this time around.
Yamaha Live Custom
Yamaha had its brand new Yamaha Live Custom line on show at Musikmesse 2013, and here it is!
Natal
As well as its Spirit line, Natal also showcased a very special kit, this set-up was built in honour of the late Jim Marshall.
Sakae
A new, old name here for you (stay with us, we'll start making sense soon). Sakae has made kits for Yamaha for donkey's years, but the firm has now gone out on its own and showcased a bunch of kits and snares at Musikmesse.
Yes, we're aware that this isn't a kit, so just think of it as a nice bonus shot!
Worldmax
We're big fans of Worldmax's snares here at Rhythm, so we were stoked to see this rather fine looking kit among the company's stand.
Dixon
And last, but not least, we stopped off at the Dixon stand, where they had all kinds of kits including those from their Artisan, Classic, Blaze and Fuse ranges. They have clearly been incredibly busy and expect to see lots more from Dixon in 2013.