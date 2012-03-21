Musikmesse 2012: Roland announces TD-11K V-Drums and TD-11 Drum Sound Module

Image 1 of 4 Roland's new TD-11K in its natural habitat Image 2 of 4 The TD-11 sound module Image 3 of 4 Roland TD-11K Image 4 of 4 TD-11 sound module Audio and MIDI ports

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2012: Roland is upgrading their entry level V-Compact electronic drum set series, revealing a new"SuperNATURAL-enhanced" sound engine.

The sound engine and new sound module both use technology and assets directly derived from the company's highly-regarded flagship TD-30 range.

TD-11K series and TD-11 Sound Module press releases

TD-11K V-Drums V-Compact Series

To meet the high demand for enhanced playability and performance in the entry-level range, we've upgraded the V-Compact series with a SuperNATURAL-enhanced TD-11 sound engine. In addition to the incredibly expressive and natural sounds onboard, the newly installed backing songs and USB function provide an effective tool kit for live performers as well as students.

•New sensing technology with "Behaviour Modelling" provides a complete and natural drumming experience

•50 kits onboard: 25 preset and 25 user

•Expressive, authentic sound library designed for performance and practice

•Professionally recorded backing songs are ideal for play-along practice and performance

•COACH function helps build skills effectively at home, school, or any place of practice and warm-up

•USB function expands direct connectivity to computer applications as well as data-backup and playback of external audio songs

•Compact and solid drum stand (MDS-4V, optional) enables fast setup and convenient transport

New V-Compact Sound Modules with SuperNATURAL

The new SuperNATURAL-powered V-Drums sound engine brings a more natural and realistic drumming experience to the entry level. Its affordability and easy operation expands the opportunity for drummers of all budgets and skill levels to use electronic drums for lessons, home practice, and live performances.

Mesh-Head V-Pad for Snare

The PDX-8 mesh V-Pad for snare features Roland's amazing dual-triggering technology, resulting in accurate and even sensing between the head and rim. It offers an expanded 10" rim for more comfortable and quiet rim-shots. For toms, the PD-8A durable 8.5" rubber pad also offers super-accurate triggering and a time-tested design for years of reliable use. (Photo: PDX-8)

Compact and Practical Hi-Hat Combination

The CY-5 cymbal pad for hi-hat features a 10" playing zone and natural swing movement. It also provides separate bow and edge triggering. With the FD-8 Hi-Hat Controller, drummers can get realistic hi-hat sounds with smooth transitions between open and closed positions. (Photo: CY-5)

Natural-Feel Kick Pad

With new mechanics and a cloth-designed bass drum head, the KD-9 provides great feel, dynamic response, accurate triggering and solid playability even with using a double pedal. It's also easy and quick to set up. * Kick Pedal not included

Custom Stand for V-Compact V-Drums

Designed for the V-Compact series, the MDS-4V is the most space-efficient drum stand from Roland. In addition to its stylish and compact footprint, the MDS-4V features a metal centre-horizontal joint bar for improved stability and solidness during frequent set-ups and tear-downs. The lower weight-balance and black-tone provide stability and visual cleanliness. * MDS-4V Drum Stand sold separately

TD-11K V-Drums V-Compact Series configuration

Drum Sound Module: TD-11 x 1

V-Pad (Snare): PDX-8 x 1

Pad (Tom1, Tom2, Tom3): PD-8A x 3 * The PD-8A is a new unit dedicated to the TD-11K. It does not support the use of the rim-shot technique.

Cymbal Pad: CY-8 x 2

Cymbal Pad: CY-5 x 1

Kick Pad: KD-9 x 1

Hi-Hat Controller: FD-8×1

Drum Stand: MDS-4V x 1 (sold separately)

Other

Extra Trigger Input Jack: 1 (CRASH2)

Options (sold separately): Cymbal Mount: MDY Series Pad Mount: MDH Series Personal Drum Monitor: PM-10, PM-30 V-Drums Accessory Package: DAP-3X V-Drums Mat: TDM-10

Size and Weight

Width: 1200 mm , 47-1/4 inches

Depth: 1100 mm, 43-5/16 inches

Height: 1250 mm , 49-1/4 inches

Weight: 21.5 kg 47 lbs. 7 oz.

TD-11 Drum Sound Module

The affordable new TD-11 V-Drums features a SuperNATURAL-powered sound engine bringing a more natural and realistic drumming experience to entry level electronic drum kits. It's also affordable and easy to use, allowing drummers of all skill levels to use electronic drums for lessons, home practice, and live performances.

• SuperNATURAL sensing technology with "Behaviour Modelling" provides a complete and natural drumming experience

• 50 kits onboard: 25 preset and 25 user

• COACH function offers training exercises to help you learn to play drums

• QUICK REC function lets listen to what you just played, helping to evaluate your technique

• Play along with your favourite songs (WAV/MP3 audio files) via USB flash drive

• Large LCD screen and simple user interface for easy operation

• USB-MIDI/AUDIO can conveniently connect to computer applications

SuperNATURAL Powered

Derived from the flagship TD-30's SuperNATURAL concept, the TD-11 provides a complete and natural drumming experience when played with V-Compact series pads. Thanks to Behaviour Modelling Technology*, the response becomes much more precise and faster, and the ambience enhances the sounds more realistically — all of which were difficult to realise with the previous sound module.

*Behaviour Modelling Technology: Beyond the physical modelling of instruments, Roland goes a step further by modelling the instrument's distinctive behaviour and how it responds to the performer, resulting in natural, expressive sounds that evolve organically in real-time.

Internal Songs and Song Player

The TD-11 is equipped with realistic and powerful onboard backing songs and loop phrases, which are perfect for practicing as well as for the pure enjoyment of playing along. With a USB flash drive connected to the module, you can play back audio files (WAV, MP3) directly from the USB flash drive. You can mix the balance of your drumming with the backing track, change the tempo of the song with the Speed Control, loop specific sections with A-B repeat, and take your practice sessions to a new level.

Advanced Practice Tools

Roland's acclaimed Coach Mode is onboard the TD-11, including "Time Check," "Quiet Count," and "Warm Ups" — a full set of exercises for self-improvement. In addition, QUICK REC lets you easily record and play back your own performance. This is a convenient way to repeatedly record yourself practicing and evaluate your performance.

Computer Compatibility

By connecting the TD-11 to your computer with a single USB cable, you can transmit audio and MIDI data. It's a simple, convenient method for interfacing with the DT-1 V-Drums Tutor, V-Drums Friend Jam, and/or your favourite DAW software.

Air Recorder and V-Drums Friend Jam for iPhone

The TD-15 is also compatible with the Air Recorder and V-Drums Friend Jam for iPhone. These are new iOS Apps for Roland Wireless Connect, an innovative system that allows Roland electronic musical instruments to communicate fluidly with the iPhone. (Photo: V-Drums Friend Jam for iPhone) * Roland Wireless Connect will be available in May 2012. * Requires the WNA1100-RL wireless USB adapter (sold separately).

Drum Kits:50

Instruments: 190

Instrument Parameters: Tuning, Muffling, Snare Buzz, Strainer, Tone Colour, Volume, Pan

Effect Types: Ambience (10 types) 4-band equalizer

Ambience Parameters: Type, Character, Size, Wall, Shape

Song: Preset songs: 14 CD-ROM: SONG: 38, PATTERN: 22

Quick Rec: Resolution: 480 ticks per quarter note Recording method: Real-time Maximum note storage: approx. 30,000 notes

USB Memory Song Player: File format: WAV/MP3

Display: 64 x 128 dots graphic type LCD (backlit LCD)

Connectors: TRIGGER INPUT connector (DB-25 type): Kick, Snare, Tom1, Tom2, Tom3, Hi-Hat, Crash1, Ride, Ride Bell, Hi-HatControl Extra Trigger Input jacks: 1 (CRASH2) (stereo 1/4 inch phone type) OUTPUT jacks (L/MONO, R) (stereo 1/4 inch phone type) PHONES jack (stereo 1/4 inch phone type) MIX IN jack (stereo miniature phone type) MIDI OUT connector USB COMPUTER port USB MEMORY port

Interface: Hi-Speed USB (USB-MIDI, USB-Audio, USB flash memory)

Output Impedance: 1.0 k ohms

Power Supply: AC adaptor (DC 9 V)

Current Draw: 350 mA

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Roland

