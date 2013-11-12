MIA Awards 2013: Rhythm Percussion Product of the Year Award
The contenders
We asked for your help in nominating the best percussion products of 2013 in the run-up to the forthcoming MIA Awards. Now we can unveil - in alphabetical order - the 10 products you chose to feature in the shortlist for the Rhythm Percussion Product of the Year Award.
The winning percussion product will be announced in London on 4 December at the MIA Awards ceremony.
Run in conjunction with the UK's Music Industries Associaton (MIA), the awards are designed to celebrate the very best in performance, quality, value for money and retail success.
The shortlist recognises the finest products to have come to market since November 2012, but is in alphabetical rather than ranked order. Browse the gallery to see the hardware that made the final list!
Bullet & Kitch/Natal hybrid double kick pedal
Our verdict
"Having experimented with the various settings during the review, the pedals remain set pretty much as they arrived - they feel amazingly natural underfoot and perform beautifully with little compromise on the dilemma of power versus speed."
FULL REVIEW: Bullet & Kitch/Natal hybrid double kick pedal
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Crush Drums Sublime E3 kit
Our verdict
"Crush has gone all-out to ensure the tone created is authentically vintage - just add years of smoke and a touch of sweat and we think that they will come extremely close.￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼"
FULL REVIEW: Crush Drums Sublime E3 kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Evans Level 360 drum heads
Our verdict
"With this evolution of its design process, Evans has launched a true revolution in drum heads."
FULL REVIEW: Evans Level 360 drum heads
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Gretsch Brooklyn Kit
Our verdict
"Built in the USA, Gretsch's new Brooklyn mixes the vintage and the new in a pleasing cocktail that offers a real alternative pro-line Gretsch at a more competitive price."
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch Brooklyn Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Highwood Malleus Double Kick Pedal
Our verdict
"It was HighWood's criteria to create a no-compromise, yet cost-effective bass drum pedal. The result is a quality product, representing Brit engineering at its very best - mission accomplished."
FULL REVIEW: Highwood Malleus Double Kick Pedal
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Mapex Black Panther Black Widow kit
Our verdict
"Drums have to be special to join Mapex's Black Panther range and the Black Widow kit definitely fulfils the entry requirements."
FULL REVIEW: Mapex Black Panther Black Widow kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Porter & Davies BC2RM
Our verdict
"The BC2rm is a ruggedly-built, road-ready tool from a company at the forefront of tactile monitoring. It has been designed for touring on a professional scale and so carries an appropriate price tag."
FULL REVIEW: Porter & Davies BC2RM
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Roland TD-4KP electronic kit
Our verdict
"This kit offers full portability (and is therefore incredibly easy to transport), with little compromise - it is also easily stowable, which will appeal to those not wishing to fill up their valuable space with drums - the rack design could well set a new trend."
FULL REVIEW: Roland TD-4KP electronic kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Tama Star drums
Our verdict
"Drum kits just go on getting better and Tama's new Star series, substantially changed from the already excellent Starclassic, is another step towards Drum Heaven... at an eye-watering price."
FULL REVIEW: Tama Star Maple Kit - Tama Star Bubinga Kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm)
Yamaha Live Custom kit
Our verdict
"Built with Yamaha's usual attention to detail, the Live Custom is a powerful new addition to the market."
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha Live Custom kit
(Reviewed in Rhythm)