London Drum Company appeals for information on looted items

As our friends Rhythm reported earlier this week, the Croydon-based London Drum Company are appealing for UK drummers to be on the lookout for items looted from their lockup during last week's disturbances.

The following items were taken during the riots:

Gretsch US Maple Satin Blue with chrome hardware (pictured): 12"x8",12"x9", 14"x11", 16"x 13", 22"x18"

Rogers Blue Swirl: 22"x14",13"x9"

DW Broken Glass: 13"x10", 16"x14", 18"x16", 24"x20"

Sonor Force 3000: 12"x9", 16"x16", 22"x20"

All the above was cased in Protection Racket bags.

Gibraltar 9000 Series single pedal chain drive

Gibraltar 9000 Series single pedal strap drive

Gibraltar 979710TP boom stand x6

Gibraltar 9606 snare drum stand x2

Percussion bag containing various tambourines and shakers.

If anyone has any information on any of these items, please email Rhythm magazine at rhythm@futurenet.com and they will pass the information on.