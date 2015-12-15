January issue of Rhythm on sale now
The January issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.
This month we speak to Brian Frasier-Moore about playing the world's biggest stages with pop megastar Madonna. Brian tells us all about what it takes to get top flight gigs (and how to keep them!), dealing with pressure and working with modern music's biggest names.
Plus: Don't miss your free 2016 calendar (more on that later!).
Interviewed
We have a packed features section this month.
The fantastically-named Chris Maas tells us all about life on the road with the world-conquering Mumford and Sons, James Price reflects on the rise and rise of Nothing But Thieves and Hungarian percussion masters the Thunder Duo share their incredible story.
And that's not all! Big Paul Ferguson looks back on decades of heavy hitting with Killing Joke, Brent Fitz shares the secrets of writing musical drum parts and Glen Sobel tells us all about depping for Tommy Lee on Motley Crue's farewell tour. Brooks Wackerman also talks landing the Avenged Sevenfold gig.
Plus, we share the results of our Best of 2015 poll showing who you voted as the star sticksman and finest pieces of gear of the last 12 months.
Win
We've got one hell of a prize for you this month, with a set of Istanbul Mantra cymbals up for grabs.
This 15” hats, 20” crash and 22” ride set is worth a cool £1,107!
Reviewed
As always we have the cream of the crop getting the Rhythm review treatment this month.
We go back to the past with Sonor's drool-inducing Vintage Series. Taylor Hawkins' Gretsch signature snare gets the review treatment, as does an intriguing snare from Provenance.
Also up for review is Pearl's VBL Vision kit, hardware from Ludwig and the J Leiva Medina cajon.
Learn
This month's Rhythm disc is packed full of lessons. As always we have a stellar selection of songs for you to learn.
You can nail the mega workout that is Jambi by Tool, Bon Jovi's Homebound Train and Oasis classic Don't Look Back In Anger.
There's also all of your favourite lessons from Colin Woolway, Erik Stams, Jason Bowld, Pete Riley, Pat Garvey, Kyle Cullen and Mike Sturgis.
PLUS: We show you 11 ways to improve your playing in 2016!
Calendar
It's that time again! Yes, this month's Rhythm comes with a 2016 calendar absolutely free. Be warned, it features some serious gear porn!
The January issue of Rhythm is out now and available in print and digitally in store, or from www.myfavouritemagazines.com, Apple Newsstand and the Google Play Store.