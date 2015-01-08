In pictures: Sabaton's two ton tank drum kit riser

Showmanship has been at the heart of every drummer since Gene Krupa and Buddy Rich first pulled out the chops and flair behind the kit, right up to today's drummers like Joey Jordison and his rotating hydraulic riser, or Tommy Lee's drum kit rollercoaster taking things to extremes.



But there's a new contender to the showman throne in the shape of Hannes Van Dahl, drummer with Swedish Power Metallers Sabaton. Not only is Hannes a fierce player, but he's becoming increasingly known for another weapon in his arsenal - his kit sits atop a full scale tank complete with CO2 and flame throwing turrets.

We couldn't resist asking Hannes how the unbelievable drum kit riser – called Audie - came to life, how it works and how the hell the Sabaton crew carts it around the world.

If you want to see Audie for yourself Sabaton plays London's HMV Forum on Monday 12 January. New album Heroes is out now.

When and how did the idea for the tank drum riser come about?

“The first call I got from Sabaton, just when I joined the band in august 2013, was from their production manager. He asked me to specify my preferred drum riser measurements. I sent him a reply back by email with an approximate draft of what I need, circa 2.5mx2.5m something like that. He then called me back and said that I can unfortunately not work with 'circa' at this specific moment, I need exact measurements. I asked him why, and he said 'check your email'. And there was a draft/sketch of a full blown tank drum riser! This monster took eight months to build, by a guy called Jamie Sims in the UK. And during the summer of 2014, eight months later, it arrived on the shores of Sweden. And it's a hell of a two ton drum riser!”