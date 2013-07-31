EcHo at Drum Expo 2013

Drum Expo 2013: With over 40 years experience within the manufacturing trade, family run business EcHo Custom Drums specialises in manufacturing metal drum kits, snares and percussion instruments.

Our quality speaks for itself and is backed up by testimonials from many top drummers, percussionists and endorsees. EcHo are proud to have achieved 5 star reviews in Britain's top drumming magazine Rhythm, which can be downloaded along with our product brochure and price list from our website.

Want to have a go yourself? The public are free to demonstrate our products at our very own recording Studio in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester.

Our drum kits and snare drums are manufactured from many exotic metals such as copper, aluminium, brass and various steels that each deliver their own unique sound to compliment different styles of music.

Timbales, octobans, cowbells and other percussion instruments are just a few of our manufactured products. All our drum kits and snare drums come completely tuned at our premises in Stalybridge.

Elliott Henshaw EcHo Custom Apollo alluminum shell pack

Click here to read more about the EcHo Apollo alluminum shell pack.

Elbow's Richard Jupp talks about his EcHo Custom snare drums

Click here to read more about the EcHo snare drums.

EcHo Custom Drums jam

Click here to read more about EcHo percussion products.

