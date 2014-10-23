Dave Weckl set for Yamaha UK tour

Dave Weckl, so committed to the cause he even drinks Yamaha water

Dave Weckl is celebrating 30 years with Yamaha by heading out on a UK tour next month.

The fun begins with what is being billed as an 'intensive session' in Dublin on Saturday 22 November. Here, just 12 attendees will be treated to an up-close master class from Weckl, before he then performs a full clinic show to a wider audience the following evening.

He will then travel on to Manchester Drum Centre on 24 November, Newcastle Drum Shop on the 25 and Glasgow's Rhythm Base the following day.

A pair of intensive sessions in Glasgow and at London will follow on 27 and 28 November respectively, before the curtain comes down on the tour with a clinic at the legendary Ronnie Scott's on Sunday 30 November.

For more information visit www.daveweckl.com.