Download an ‘80s-inspired pack of vaporwave drum machine samples for free

Classic Roland, LinnDrum and Oberheim sounds for nothing

Soundware maven Bvker says that its ‘80s-inspired packs are among the most popular on its roster, so it’s put together a special vaporwave drum kit, known as Aesthetic, that you can download for free.

Featuring classic E-MU, LinnDrum, Oberheim and Roland drum samples, this contains a total of 110 files, all of which are royalty-free and come at 24-bit/44.1kHz quality. There are kicks, snares, claps, toms, crashes, rides and open/closed hats, all sorted and named for easy organisation.

Downloading is as simple as heading to the Bvker website and clicking the button, so what are you waiting for?

