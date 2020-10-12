Download Ableton Live 10 Lite for free, courtesy of Splice

Ableton Live 10 is one of the most popular DAWs around but, believe it or not, there are still some people out there who haven’t tried it. Enter Splice: between now and the end of 2020, it’s letting you download the Lite version of the software for free on both PC and Mac.

Obviously, this doesn’t have all the features of the full version of Live 10, but it is a complete piece of software rather than a demo so isn’t going to time out on you. Frequently bundled with other music software and hardware products, Live 10 Lite certainly gives you more than just a taste of the classic Ableton workflow, and if you do decide to upgrade, you can do so at a discount.

You’ll need to sign-up for a free Splice account if you want to take advantage of this offer, and then register your serial number via your Ableton user account. After that, you’re ready to start making music.

