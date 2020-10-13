Don't miss this massive 40%+ D’Angelico Excel DC price drop

In one of the most eye-popping deals we've seen around Amazon Prime Day this year, Sweetwater has knocked a whopping $700 off the D’Angelico Excel DC. That's down from a usual $1700, so this could be a very rare chance to grab one of the firm's eye-catching models at this sort of price.
It's a semi-hollow electric guitar, obviously, with a maple body for bright, rich, tones, loaded with bite and sustain. A solid center block keeps everything under control, and there are a pair of Seymour Duncan’s well-regarded ’59 humbuckers onboard.
Also featured are a 3-piece C-shaped neck and pau ferro fingerboard, and cosmetics including mother-of-pearl Split Block fingerboard inlays, multi-ply binding and tortoise pickguard, a unique Skyscraper truss rod cover, and gold hardware.
As ever, stay tuned to MusicRadar for more Prime Day music deals as they break.
D’Angelico Excel DC:
$1,699 $999 at Sweetwater
Sweetwater has knocked over 40% off this typically elegant D'Angelico semi-hollow. Features include Seymour Duncan ’59 humbuckers and a classic center-block build, while it's available in five finishes: Vintage Sunburst, Natural, Grey Black, Cherry and Black.View Deal
