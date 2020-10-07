Don't miss Mark Guiliana's Zildjian live stream tomorrow, Oct 8th

Mark Guiliana recently made the switch to playing Zildjian cymbals, and now he's had some time to get used to his new setup, he'll be participating in a live stream with Zildjian on Thursday Oct 8th.

Zildjian will be hosting the event on its YouTube channel at 3pm EST (that's 20:00 UK time), where Mark will be talking about joining the Zildjian family, his cymbal choices, his involvement in electronic and acoustic drums as well as sharing some exclusive new clips of him performing with his new cymbals.

(Image credit: Zildjian)

The Beat Music, Mark Guiliana Quartet and some-time David Bowie (Blackstar) drummer joined Zildjian in September this year, and at the time of writing is using a cryptic mix of 14" A Avedis hi-hats, 20" Kerope-style crash ride, 21" Kerope-style crash ride with Rivets, 20" Kerope-style flat ride. Zildjian's website states that the cymbals listed in his current setup 'may be discontinued or prototypes'.

Tune-in tomorrow to get the full story from Mark himself!