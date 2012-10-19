Serato unveils screenshots of Serato DJ

Image 1 of 5 Serato DJ: two decks with horizontal waveforms Serato DJ: two decks with horizontal waveforms

Image 2 of 5 Serato DJ: two deck library view Serato DJ: two deck library view

Image 3 of 5 Serato DJ: two deck view with FX Serato DJ: two deck view with FX

Image 4 of 5 Serato DJ: four deck view with record Serato DJ: four deck view with record

Image 5 of 5 Serato DJ: offline player Serato DJ: offline player



As reported last month, Serato DJ - an apparently completely revamped version of the company's controller-focused software application (replacing Serato ITCH) - is set to be released on 1 November.

Serato has now uploaded a clutch of screenshots to its website, so we can get our first glimpse at the new software, including its new MIDI-mapable interface and iZotope-powered FX section.

Scroll through the gallery above to see a handful of the screenshot, or head over to the official Serato site for more details.