Serato unveils screenshots of Serato DJ

As reported last month, Serato DJ - an apparently completely revamped version of the company's controller-focused software application (replacing Serato ITCH) - is set to be released on 1 November.
Serato has now uploaded a clutch of screenshots to its website, so we can get our first glimpse at the new software, including its new MIDI-mapable interface and iZotope-powered FX section.
Scroll through the gallery above to see a handful of the screenshot, or head over to the official Serato site for more details.