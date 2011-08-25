Native Instruments announces Traktor Kontrol S2 DJ system

Image 1 of 7 Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S2 comprises software and a hardware interface/controller. Click the photo for an image gallery. Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S2 Image 2 of 7 Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S2 top angle Image 3 of 7 Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S2 front Image 4 of 7 Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S2 rear Image 5 of 7 Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S2 top Image 6 of 7 Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S2 close-up Image 7 of 7 Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S2 close-up

Native Instruments' Traktor Kontrol S4 has won a lot of praise since it was launched last year, but for some people, its 4-deck functionality isn't really required. Hence the arrival of the Traktor Kontrol S2, which has been launched this very day.

You can see what the new system is capable of in the video above, which features DJ Ean Golden creating a live dubstep remix of Depeche Mode's Enjoy the Silence. Click here for a gallery of Traktor Kontrol S2 images. For more details, check out the press release below, or go to the Native Instruments website.

Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S2 press release

Native Instruments today announced TRAKTOR KONTROL S2, a versatile integrated DJ performance system that was designed to set a new professional standard in the two-deck category. Based on a compact version of the market-leading KONTROL S4 hardware, the KONTROL S2 provides a "2+1" setup with sample decks as well as comprehensive mixing and effect features, all based on the included full-featured TRAKTOR PRO 2 software.

To offer DJs a more portable alternative to the professional 4-deck TRAKTOR KONTROL S4 system, the KONTROL S2 is centered around a new compact controller hardware. It provides the same patent-pending high-resolution jog wheels, combined with ergonomic controls for cueing, looping and effects. The integrated 24bit/96 kHz sound card with its dual stereo outputs is based on the award-winning technology of the TRAKTOR audio interface range, and provides the same acclaimed sound quality with its supreme clarity and especially high output volume.

The two full-featured playback decks of the TRAKTOR KONTROL S2 are complemented by the versatile Sample Decks of the latest TRAKTOR PRO 2 software, which can add up to eight simultaneous one-shot samples or beat-synced loops to the mix. This effectively equips the KONTROL S2 system with a third channel that opens up a wide range of additional creative performance techniques beyond the typical two-deck paradigm in its product category.

TRAKTOR KONTROL 2 benefits from the same seamless bi-directional software-hardware integration as the KONTROL S4, featuring convenient plug&play configuration, dynamically backlit control elements and the high-resolution NHL protocol, for maximum efficiency both during the setup and the actual DJ performance.

TRAKTOR KONTROL S2 will be available in October for a suggested retail price of $669 / 599 EUR.