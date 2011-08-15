Joachim Garraud's live setup in pictures
Keytar king
Having created one of the most visually exciting shows we’ve seen and condensed its operation into a portable package, Joachim Garraud is now one of the hottest live electronic acts on the planet.
In association with Serato, Joachim has developed a way to manipulate video via USB MIDI and add live keytar cue points. In fact, he can change his set just like a DJ: loop, speed up and slow down the show and manipulate the audio and video experience just as if he were playing a CD.
Read more: Pioneer DJ DDJ- SX3
Future Music recently headed to the outskirts of Paris and caught up with Joachim in his studio to find out more.
NEXT: Custom Serato Scratch Live setup
Custom Serato Scratch Live setup
“This version is customised by myself and Serato and I only play back videos. The show is a full production in HD so I only use MOV files and my team help me make the videos for each track.”
Pioneer DJM-800
“This is my preferred choice of mixer as I have it pre-mapped to control the software.”
Pioneer CDJ-2000
“The CDJ talks to Serato over USB MIDI and acts as a remote control for the video. So if I loop on the CDJ remote, Serato loops the video. The Pioneer pulls the movie information through onto the screen so you can select the movies in Serato, using the CDJ-2000.”
Roland AX-1
“I use the keytar as a MIDI controller for Serato; I use the notes to trigger cue points. This means that the keytar can trigger any riffs I choose, but it will also trigger the video so I can cut the video and audio in real-time.
“This is the cool one, the [Roland] AX-1. They stopped making these in 1992, though, so I have to buy them from eBay. I actually have five black ones and one red one! I tried the new one that came out recently, the AX-7, but it was too big and heavy for me. I like the idea that I am making music of the future with these tools of the past.”
Apple iSight camera
“This enables me to do video live. I use it to prove to the crowd that I am actually playing live and it streams right through into the screens.”