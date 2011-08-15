Joachim Garraud's live setup in pictures

Having created one of the most visually exciting shows we’ve seen and condensed its operation into a portable package, Joachim Garraud is now one of the hottest live electronic acts on the planet.

In association with Serato, Joachim has developed a way to manipulate video via USB MIDI and add live keytar cue points. In fact, he can change his set just like a DJ: loop, speed up and slow down the show and manipulate the audio and video experience just as if he were playing a CD.

Read more: Pioneer DJ DDJ- SX3

Future Music recently headed to the outskirts of Paris and caught up with Joachim in his studio to find out more.