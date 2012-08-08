Audio Technica launch AT-LP1240USB turntable

It wasn't long ago when the grand-daddy of turntables, the Technics 1200's were laid to rest. But, there's still a demand for a decent turntable, especially one with advanced features like USB, for ripping that record collection to digital or for sampling and re-edit purposes. It's nice to see a robust looking deck that can suffer the rigors of DJs and be used for USB ripping too. Priced around £500

The AT-LP1240USB is built to deliver exceptional music reproduction even under the most demanding conditions. It utilizes a powerful direct-drive 16-pole, three-phase motor for unwavering speed stability along with easy back-cueing, forward and reverse play and quiet operation at 33-1/3, 45 or 78 RPM. The turntable features an S-shaped tone arm with adjustable tracking force (counterweight) and anti-skate adjustment and a removable universal cartridge mount (cartridge available separately). The tone arm has locking height adjustment to dial in the vertical tracking angle (VTA), an important feature for achieving the most accurate-possible record playback.

The AT-LP1240USB comes with numerous additional DJ-friendly features including a damped cast-aluminium platter with stroboscopic speed markings and slip mat, an illuminated speed indicator and adjustable pitch control, a start/stop button, a removable stylus target light, a dedicated tone arm grounding lug, a hydraulically-damped lift lever and a locking tone arm rest that keeps the arm and cartridge in place during transport.

The AT-LP1240USB is also perfect for home users. Its sleek, elegant gloss-black and silver design fits into any stereo music or home entertainment system, and its built-in switchable phono preamp enables it to be used with a wide ariety of receivers, powered speakers and other A/V components.

