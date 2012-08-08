Audio Technica launch AT-LP1240USB turntable

It wasn't long ago when the grand-daddy of turntables, the Technics 1200's were laid to rest. But, there's still a demand for a decent turntable, especially one with advanced features like USB, for ripping that record collection to digital or for sampling and re-edit purposes. It's nice to see a robust looking deck that can suffer the rigors of DJs and be used for USB ripping too. Priced around £500
The AT-LP1240USB is built to deliver exceptional music reproduction even under the most demanding conditions. It utilizes a powerful direct-drive 16-pole, three-phase motor for unwavering speed stability along with easy back-cueing, forward and reverse play and quiet operation at 33-1/3, 45 or 78 RPM. The turntable features an S-shaped tone arm with adjustable tracking force (counterweight) and anti-skate adjustment and a removable universal cartridge mount (cartridge available separately). The tone arm has locking height adjustment to dial in the vertical tracking angle (VTA), an important feature for achieving the most accurate-possible record playback.
The AT-LP1240USB comes with numerous additional DJ-friendly features including a damped cast-aluminium platter with stroboscopic speed markings and slip mat, an illuminated speed indicator and adjustable pitch control, a start/stop button, a removable stylus target light, a dedicated tone arm grounding lug, a hydraulically-damped lift lever and a locking tone arm rest that keeps the arm and cartridge in place during transport.
The AT-LP1240USB is also perfect for home users. Its sleek, elegant gloss-black and silver design fits into any stereo music or home entertainment system, and its built-in switchable phono preamp enables it to be used with a wide ariety of receivers, powered speakers and other A/V components.
SPECS
- Type: 3-speed, fully manual operation
- Motor: 16-pole, 3-phase, brushless DC motor
- Drive Method: Direct drive
- Speeds: 33-1/3 RPM, 45 RPM, 78 RPM
- Turntable Platter: 332 mm dia. die-cast aluminium
- Starting Torque: >4.5 kgf.cm
- Braking System: Electronic brake
- Wow and Flutter:
- Signal-to-Noise Ratio: > 55 dB (DIN-B)
- Output Level: Pre-amp «PHONO»:
2.5 mV nominal at 1 kHz, 5 cm/sec (HP-4005)
Pre-amp «LINE»:
150 mV nominal at 1 kHz, 5 cm/sec (HP-4005)
- USB Function: A/D, D/A - 16 bit 44.1 kHz or 48 kHz USB selectable; Computer interface - USB 1.1 Compliant Windows XP or above or MAC OSX or above
- Dimensions: 450.0 mm W x 353.0 mm D x 166.5 mm H
- Weight: 12.5 kg
- Accessories Included: Slip mat; dust cover; platter; 45 RPM adapter; counterweight; headshell; power cord; USB cable; dual RCA (female) to 1/8" (3.5 mm) mini-plug (male) stereo adapter cable; dual RCA (female) to 1/8" (3.5 mm) mini-plug (female) stereo adapter
cable; dual RCA (male) cable with integrated ground wire; stylus target light; Audacity software (CD)