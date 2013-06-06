Acer adds exclusive Tiësto content on to all Windows 8 touch products

Superstar DJ, Tiësto partners with technology manufacturer Acer to bring exclusive content and bundled Virtual DJ software to all of Acer's Windows 8 touch products.

Before Acer's hugeTiësto party in Taipei this week, we were able to have a little hands-on with the Virtual DJ Acer software and the Acer Aspire P3 device (below)

Acer aspire p3

The updated interface with large touch controls works perfectly well and with a new breed of portable touchscreen laptops and hybrid tablets being launched, we could be seeing the start of a micro-revolution in the DJ booth and studio.

Acer iconia w3

We're interested to see our favorite music software running on Acer's new Iconia W3, a Windows 8, 8-inch tablet and docking keboard (pictured above). Could this be a useful tool for producers on the go? If it's dual core processor and 2Gb RAM will handle NI's Traktor and Pioneer's Rekordbox software and maybe even work for as a portable DAW, we think so... So, we'll be putting it to the test soon.

Check out the huge range of new products launched by Acer at Computex in Taiwan over at their website