We don’t talk about uptempo: new album features laidback lofi versions of Disney classics

Most classic Disney songs are renowned for being peppy and upbeat, but a new compilation, Lofi Minnie: Chill, features relaxed reimaginings of 16 of them that are designed to be played when you’re unwinding, studying or creating.

The follow-up to last year’s Lofi Minnie: Focus, Lofi Minnie: Chill contains downtempo takes on the likes of Circle of Life, Beauty and the Beast, The Bare Necessities and We Don’t Talk About Bruno. Artists involved include Team Astro, Hippo Dreams, Pastels and Hoogway.

Tim Pennoyer, Enterprise Franchise Management from The Walt Disney Company said that Minnie Mouse has been chosen as the face of the project because she’s “one of Disney’s most celebrated icons, she’s a source of comfort for so many around the world. Bringing listeners comfort, and a way to unwind, is a huge part of what makes Lofi special too.”