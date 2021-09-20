More

MasterClass Direct Line lets you chat music production with Deadmau5, and ask Tom Morello how to play guitar

By ( , , )

Your chance to speak directly to the MasterClass instructors

deadmau5 MasterClass
(Image credit: MasterClass)

We can’t promise that you’ll end up with them on speed dial, but if you want the chance to call up deadmau5 or Tom Morello for a one-off chat, MasterClass has you covered.

Both stars have already created MasterClasses - teaching electronic music production and guitar respectively - and now they’re following these up with MasterClass Direct Line sessions.

This season of live events gives MasterClass members the chance to dial 1-833-MC-DIRECT and speak directly to the people who run the courses, with instructors able to answer any questions that they might have.

You’ll need to be quick if you want to jump on deadmau5’s call as it takes place today (20 September) at 6.30pm EDT. Morello’s Direct Line is happening tomorrow (21 September) at 3.30pm EDT.

Find out more on the MasterClass website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info