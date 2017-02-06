More

David Axelrod, revered producer and composer, dies aged 83

Massively influential and widely sampled

David Axelrod, whose seminal work has been sampled by many hip-hop artists, including De La Soul, Dr. Dre and Madlib, and influenced many more has died, aged 83.

DJ Shadow, one of those who liberally employed Axelrod samples, leading the producer's 90s rediscovery, and who was in turn remixed by the producer, led the tributes.

Producer, musician and DJ Questlove also paid fulsome tribute to a man he said was "immersed in creativity".

So sad to hear about the passing of musician/composer #DavidAxelrod. He was so immersed in creativity and so pure with his arrangements he WAS hip hop. And understood and appreciated hip hop culture (most cats would get guarded about time moving on & easily take the "NO!!!!!!!!" disposition if they aren't informed. David embraced and often reached out to producers and beatmakers for cool collabos) he appreciation for music and his ability to recognize musicianship is what I'll take from him. Rest in Melody.

Axelrod's debut album Songs of Innocence, release in 1968, remains perhaps his best known individual release, but his body of work as a producer and arranger is considerable in its own right. He released a series of solo efforts through the '70s, but came to new prominence in the 90s thanks to patronage by the likes of DJ Shadow and Lil Wayne.