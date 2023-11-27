I've used the Yamaha HS5 monitors in my home studio for five years - and now they’re discounted for Cyber Monday

By Matt McCracken
published

My favourite studio speakers just got a hefty discount in the Guitar Center Cyber Monday sale

Two Yamaha HS5 studio monitors on a purple background
(Image credit: Future/Yamaha)

The iconic black enclosure and white woofer of Yamaha monitors are frequently found in home studios all over the world, and over at Guitar Center, you can get up to 25% off the full range of HS studio monitors and subwoofer. Including the HS5, HS7, HS8, and HS8S subwoofer, it’s the perfect opportunity to seriously upgrade your studio setup for less.

Yamaha HS studio monitors: Up to 25% off

With a massive discount of up to 25%, it’s a great chance to get your hands on some of the most highly-rated studio monitors for much less than their usual price. The deal covers the whole range of monitors, so you can grab the small room-friendly HS5s or the larger and louder HS8s for your setup. They’re also available in both black and white so you can match the aesthetic of your room.

View Deal

The HS5s have been sitting pretty in our best studio monitors guide for a while now, and I’ve owned a set of HS5s for around four or five years. But when I first excitedly unboxed them, placed them on my studio monitor stands, and played some of my mixes through them I was dismayed. My mixes sounded like crap. I’d been mixing on studio headphones for a long time and it was clear that I’d been missing a trick in the process.

Moving forward four years, I’m still no Eric Valentine, but my mixes are now good enough to have been used in legitimate projects, and that’s largely due to honing my craft on the HS5s. Of course, as they’re smaller speakers you won’t hear anything much lower than around the 80Hz mark, so if you’re working in bass-heavy genres you’ll need to use them in conjunction with a good set of studio headphones - I use the Beyerdynamic DT 990 PRO when I need to reach into sub frequencies.

The HS5s are perfect for small rooms, which makes them great for home studio aficionados like myself. If you want to learn more about them then have a look at our Yamaha HS5 review where they got a hefty four and a half stars out of five. We’ve also got a review of both the larger HS7, HS8, and the HS8S subwoofer models too if you’re interested in those. 

Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer at Music Radar and has been playing guitar as his main instrument for well over 20 years. He also plays drums, bass, and keys, producing out of his home studio in Manchester, UK. He has previously worked for Dawsons Music, Northwest Guitars, and freelanced for various magazines and blogs, writing reviews, how-to's, and features. When he's not downloading the latest VSTs or justifying yet another guitar pedal purchase, you'll find him making music with Northern noise hounds JACKALS