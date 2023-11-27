I've used the Yamaha HS5 monitors in my home studio for five years - and now they’re discounted for Cyber Monday

The iconic black enclosure and white woofer of Yamaha monitors are frequently found in home studios all over the world, and over at Guitar Center, you can get up to 25% off the full range of HS studio monitors and subwoofer . Including the HS5, HS7, HS8, and HS8S subwoofer, it’s the perfect opportunity to seriously upgrade your studio setup for less.

Yamaha HS studio monitors: Up to 25% off

With a massive discount of up to 25%, it’s a great chance to get your hands on some of the most highly-rated studio monitors for much less than their usual price. The deal covers the whole range of monitors, so you can grab the small room-friendly HS5s or the larger and louder HS8s for your setup. They’re also available in both black and white so you can match the aesthetic of your room.

The HS5s have been sitting pretty in our best studio monitors guide for a while now, and I’ve owned a set of HS5s for around four or five years. But when I first excitedly unboxed them, placed them on my studio monitor stands , and played some of my mixes through them I was dismayed. My mixes sounded like crap. I’d been mixing on studio headphones for a long time and it was clear that I’d been missing a trick in the process.

Moving forward four years, I’m still no Eric Valentine, but my mixes are now good enough to have been used in legitimate projects, and that’s largely due to honing my craft on the HS5s. Of course, as they’re smaller speakers you won’t hear anything much lower than around the 80Hz mark, so if you’re working in bass -heavy genres you’ll need to use them in conjunction with a good set of studio headphones - I use the Beyerdynamic DT 990 PRO when I need to reach into sub frequencies.