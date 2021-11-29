Cyber Monday studio monitor deals: up to $100 off KRK, Yamaha, Mackie and more

With so many studio monitors out there, it's hard to know which pair to go for this Cyber Monday. There are a few brands, though, that have a reputation for producing reliably great-sounding speakers that are perfect for home recording, production, mixing, and even home listening too.

Luckily for you, Amazon have some awesome discounts available on killer monitors from many of these brands, with knockout prices on KRK RP5 Rokit G4s, Yamaha HS5s, the Mackie CR-X series and more. Read on to check out some of the best Cyber Monday studio monitor deals on offer today, or head over to our hub page to browse even more Cyber Monday music deals.

KRK RP5 Rokit G4 (single): was $219, now $179 KRK RP5 Rokit G4 (single): was $219, now $179 The Rokits, with their iconic yellow and black colour scheme, are undoubtedly some of the most recognisable monitors in modern music production, relied on by countless music makers to produce a colourful, dynamic sound. These RP5 G4s are perfect for the amateur producer who wants a big, show-stopping response from their speakers. There's an onboard graphic EQ, too, so you can fine-tune the Rokits to suit the acoustics of your home studio.

Yamaha HS5 (single): was $250, now $199 Yamaha HS5 (single): was $250, now $199 The Yamaha HS5s are ubiquitous for a reason: these reliable, powerful and stylish studio monitors can provide an honest, precise sonic representation of your mix, and are trusted by countless producers to do just that. With over $50 off a single monitor, you can pick up a pair of these at Amazon for $100 off the RRP this Cyber Monday.

Mackie CR-X series (pair): was $219, now $189 Mackie CR-X series (pair): was $219, now $189 Anyone remotely familiar with pro audio or music production will have heard of Mackie - their monitors and headphones are mainstays in professional recording studios across the globe. Their CR-X series affords producers a taste of the Mackie sound at a price that won't break the bank - and with $30 off this pair of Bluetooth-equipped 5-inch monitors at Amazon, cheap just got cheaper.

Pioneer DJ DM-40 (pair): was $179, now $129 Pioneer DJ DM-40 (pair): was $179, now $129 Pioneer are a big name in pro audio - though they'e best known for their incredible mixers and turntables, they also channel their sonic expertise into kickass monitors like these DM-40s. With a front-loaded bass reflex system and 4-inch fiberglass woofers, these desktop monitors pack a serious punch in a compact, stylish package, and with $50 off, it's a no-brainer.

JBL 305P MKII monitors (white): $155 JBL 305P MKII monitors (white): $155 , $116.25 (single)

With so many monitors out there, JBL had to offer something special with the 305P MKIIs and they've pulled it off. Borrowing technology from its flagship M2 Master Reference monitors was a stroke of genius that delivers crystal-clear, authentic tones that are perfect for accurate mixing. The Slip Stream port brings best-in-class bass response to a compact enclosure too. At this price you can't afford not to bring more precision to your mix. Pick up a pair in white and you’ll save $77.50 with the code 'joy'.