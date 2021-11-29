Cyber Monday electronic drum set deals: the 5 best e-kits you'll find on sale this Cyber Weekend

Okay, we might be a little biased, but we think that Cyber Monday is the best time to buy an electronic drum set. We’d argue that there’s never a bad time to buy an e-kit, but buying yours during Cyber weekend? Well, that’s a smart move.

The world of electronic drums can be pretty confusing, with so many brands with so many choices at so many price-points - so let us help you overcome your option paralysis as we round up the best Cyber Monday electronic drum set deals around.

When it comes to electronic drum sets, getting as close as you can to the ‘real feel’ of an acoustic kit is crucial. E-kits are most often used as practice tools for when you can’t get to your main acoustic squeeze, so replicating your playing habits as accurately as possible is key to progressing as a drummer.

If you’re a beginner drummer who's looking for their first ever drum set, then there are options for you here too.

If you're after more in the way of killer deals, then take a look over our Cyber Monday drum deals page.

US deals

Alesis Nitro Mesh SE: $379 Alesis Nitro Mesh SE: $379 , now $324

This special edition Alesis Nitro Mesh proves that it's possible for great e-kits to be affordable. You get tunable mesh heads here instead of cheap-feeling rubber, which feel closer to playing an acoustic drum set, while keeping the noise down to a minimum. This already affordable e-kit has $55 off.

Roland TD-07KVX: $1,599.99 Roland TD-07KVX: $1,599.99 , now $1,199.99

With mesh snare and tom pads, acoustic-style hi-hat mounting, Bluetooth connectivity, USB and 25 excellent kit presets, the TD-07KVX is the top of its range. Don't settle for a generic electronic set this Black Friday, this is one of the best e-kit deals we've seen so far.

Roland V-Drums VAD503: $4,099 Roland V-Drums VAD503: $4,099 , now $3,699

Grab one of Roland's flagship VAD e-kits with a hefty discount this Cyber Monday. Real wood shells, tuneable mesh heads and multi-zone cymbals make this electronic drum set a next-level option for drummers everywhere. Save $400 for a limited time only.

UK deals

Roland TD-27K: £1,699 Roland TD-27K: £1,699 , now £1,499

Roland's TD-27K is the gateway to Roland's higher end e-kits, and with 728 sounds, 55 preset kits, 45 user kits, Bluetooth and Roland's super-intelligent Prismatic Sound Modeling Technology, the TD-27K is laden with features - but for the price of a middle-of-the-range e-kit. Save 12% at Thomann this Cyber Week.