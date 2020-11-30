Cyber Monday 2020 microphone deals: top vocal and instrument mic bargains

There are plenty of Cyber Monday deals still doing the rounds and we couldn't resist bringing you a roundup of the best microphone deals to be had from the likes of ProAudioStar, Sam Ash, Musician's Friend, Guitar Center and Sweetwater.

There are some stonking deals out there and we've narrowed down the best of the best for you to choose from.

Whether you're looking to replace that battered old Shure SM58 or push the boat out on a set of drum mics, we've got something here for you.

Best Cyber Monday microphone deals

Shure SM57 dynamic instrument mic: was $99, now $89

The ubiquitous instrument microphone, found in home and pro studios up and down the land is now $10 off Sweetwater.View Deal

Lauten Audio LA120 pair: was $419, now $299

Get $120 off this pair of Lauten Audio LA120 small-diaphragm condenser microphones at Sweetwater this Cyber Week.

View Deal

Lauten Audio LA-220: was $299.99, now $239.99

This large diaphragm condenser micropphone is the cheapest model from Lauten Audio in the Sweetwater sale and it's even cheaper at $60 off.View Deal

Lauten Audio Eden LT-386: save $300 - was $2,999, now $2,699

From the cheapest to the most expensive Lauten Audio microphone deal at Sweetwater. The Eden LT-386 is a large diaphragm tube condenser mic with cardioid, omnidirectional, and figure-8 polar patterns, highpass filters and multi-voicing technology.View Deal

Shure DMK57-52 drum microphone kit: was $399, now $349

Save $50 on this drum mic kit from Sweetwater, with three SM57s, one Beta 52A, drum mounts and carrying case.

View Deal

AKG P170 studio condenser microphone: was $99, now $89

ProAudioStar has taken $10 off the AKG P170 small-diaphragm condenser mic, perfect for recording of overheads, percussions, acoustic guitars and other strings.View Deal

Slate Digital VMS ML-1 Modelling Mic: Was $799 , now $499

With the Slate Digital ML-1 modelling microphone, you get access to a virtual mic locker of vintage microphones that would cost you tens-of-thousands, if you can even find them all! Also included are a pair of classic mic pre amp modelling plugins to complete your sound. Grab an absolute bargain with $300 off at Sweetwater.View Deal

Warm Audio WA-47: Was $899, now $799, save $100

This tube condenser mic is based on one of the most famous studio mics of all time. It features premium components such as the custom reproduction '47 capsule, TAB-Funkenwerk output transformer, a JJ Slovak 5751 vaccuum tube and Wima and Solen capacitors. Add in nine different polar patterns, and this mic will deliver the big, rich sound of yesteryear. It comes with its own power supply, shock mount and wooden case to make sure it's stowed and transported safely.View Deal

Warm Audio WA-84: Was $399, now $299, save $100

The Neumann KM84 is one of the all-time greats when it comes to small-diaphragm condenser mics. An original vintage one will also set you back an arm and a leg. So, Warm Audio's WA-84 makes the perfect substitution, perfect for use on many different applications including drums, acoustic guitar, piano, vocals and more, this cardioid-patterned mic is a versatile addition to any studio. Sweetwater has the same offer whether you choose black or nickel, with 25% off, we'd suggest getting a pair!View Deal

