Cordoba and Elite Guitarist team up to offer 30 days of free guitar lessons

If you're at home right now for a while it's at least an opportunity to start playing an instrument or improving your existing skills. And while you'll find plenty of that from us here, Cordoba Guitars and EliteGuitarist.com have stepped up too in offering a 30 days access to guitar lessons for free.

After signing up to a free 30 day trial, you can choose lessons from three different styles with a range of tutors in Classical, Flamenco and Jazz. There's beginner guitar lessons, intermediate and advanced too so nobody feels left out.

Head over to eliteguitarist.com to sign up